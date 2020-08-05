17:09 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Lapid to Netanyahu: You're not in charge here Opposition leader Yair Lapid lashed out at PM Netanyahu during a Knesset speech today. "Netanyahu, we paid for the chair you are sitting on at this moment. It doesn't belong to you. It belongs to the citizens of Israel. You don't own this country. You're in the service of the People. I am an employee, all of us, this whole building, are employed by the citizens of Israel. You know why [anti-government activists] are taking part in demonstrations? Because they are the ones in charge. It doesn't belong to you - it's theirs and they've come to let you know you've been fired," said Lapid. ► ◄ Last Briefs