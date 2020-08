16:56 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Space tourism? Virgin Galactic shows off new space plane's cabin Read more Tourists will soon be able to travel into space - if they have $250,000 to spare. An inside look at new tourist space cabin. ► ◄ Last Briefs