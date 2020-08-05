Netanyahu: As gov't attends to crisis, Left attacks gov't

Prime Minister Netanyahu alluded to left-wing demonstrations against the background of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

"With you on the left - everything is political. The coronavirus is political, the economy is political, and so are the political demonstrations. They are organized by left-wing organizations, funded by left-wing foundations and receive disproportionate support from left-wing media - Fake News Live."

"In many countries around the world, the opposition has mobilized to fight the virus alongside the government. In Israel, it is the other way around. As we battle the disease, the left is fighting us," Netanyahu said in his Knesset speech.