16:35 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Pres. of Conference of European Rabbis expresses condolence for blast In light of the terrible explosions in Lebanon, Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President, Conference of European Rabbis, has issued the following statement:



“The Conference of European Rabbis expresses its full solidarity with the many victims of the violent explosions in Beirut, Lebanon. The pictures and footage coming out of the country are truly shocking."



"All life is sacred and it is upsetting to see the devastating impact that this tragedy has had on the Lebanese nation. We hope that the restoration of a central governmental authority that is in charge of security and infrastructure will prevent the recurrence of such human suffering. We send our very best wishes to everyone affected."