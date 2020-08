16:34 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 What to teach (and not teach) your children about Israel Read more What is in short supply,is in-depth learning about Zionism that willJo counteract the media and define the justice of Israel’s cause. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs