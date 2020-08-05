|
16:30
Reported
Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
Netanyahu: Prepared to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon
PM Netanyahu offered the Lebanese government humanitarian aid following the blast yesterday in which at least 90 people were killed and thousands more injured.
"On behalf of the government of Israel, I send my condolences to the people of Lebanon. Yesterday Lebanon suffered a major catastrophe. We are ready to offer humanitarian assistance, as human being to human beings," he tweeted.
