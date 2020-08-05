|
16:05
Reported
News BriefsAv 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
Bennett: Not interested in joining inflated, disconnected gov't
Chairman of Yamina Naftali Bennett said he was not interested in joining the current "inflated, disconnected government."
Bennett said that in mid-June he attempted to set up a meeting with PM Netanyahu and was refused once the PM learned it was about the coronavirus crisis and not political in nature. Bennett said he had attempted to schedule three additional meetings with Netanyahu to assist with the handling of the crisis, but was turned down every time.
