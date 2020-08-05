|
News BriefsAv 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
Moderna to supply a number of countries by year's end
Moderna Inc announced it had signed agreements with a number of countries towards supply of its experimental coronavirus vaccine which has been tested on about 30,000 individuals thus far, Reuters reported.
The company's chief executive officer was quoted as saying she recognized the need for "fair pricing" as the virus spread.
Reports also stated Moderna may be able to begin shipping vaccines by the end of the calendar year.
