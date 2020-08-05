15:28 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Meretz head presents 'public lawsuit' against Netanyahu Head of the Meretz party, MK Nitzan Horowitz, presented "a citizens' lawsuit" against PM Netanyahu signed by 40 MKs Wednesday. "During your long rule, social services and basic needs access for citizens have collapsed. In the last three elections you failed to gain the public's trust, and used trickery to form a government. You've failed in your handling of the coronavirus crisis, exposing your plot to run dry the public services. Your method of every man for himself has weakened Israel's ability to deal with the virus," he said addressing Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs