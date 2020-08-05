Litzman meets Netanyahu, Gantz in bid to broker budget deal

Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz Wednesday in a bid to help broker an agreement between the Likud and Blue and White on a spending plan.

The Likud has called for passing a less comprehensive, single-year budget, while Blue and White has demanded the Likud honor the coalition agreement which calls for passing a two-year spending plan.

The current deadline for passing the state budget is August 15th.