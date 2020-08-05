50% of stimulus grants have been paid out, says NII

Israel's National Insurance Institute said Wednesday that it has paid out 50% of the stimulus grants promised in the coronavirus relief plan.

The NII began transferring money for the stimulus payments on Sunday, starting with payments for children.

Over 200,000 bank accounts have been added to the NII's registry, enabling the NII to directly transfer money to recipients of the stimulus money.

The payments will continue over the next few days, and are expected to be completed next week.