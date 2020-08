14:33 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Akko: 63-year-old injured in work accident A 63-year-old man was moderately-to-seriously injured in a work accident in the northern Israeli city of Akko Wednesday afternoon. Emergency first responders provided first aid to the man before evacuating him to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. ► ◄ Last Briefs