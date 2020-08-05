|
Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
Rafi Peretz: Lebanese flag on Tel Aviv city hall is 'moral confusion'
Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) blasted the decision by the Tel Aviv municipality to light up city hall Wednesday night with the Lebanese flag in honor of the victims of the explosion in Beirut.
"We can and should provide humanitarian aid to civilians harmed in Lebanon, but waving the flag of an enemy state in the middle of Tel Aviv is moral confusion."
