Haredi MK to Yamina: Join coalition, then we'll back Override Clause

Deputy Minister Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) called on Yamina to join the coalition government, adding that his party is prepared to back Yamina's Override Clause bill.

"Given the lop-sided results, we call on the members of Yamina to join the coalition, then we'll back the bill."

Earlier, the Knesset rejected Yamina's Override Clause bill, which would empower the Knesset to override Supreme Court rulings overturning Knesset laws.