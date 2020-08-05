|
13:26
Reported
News BriefsAv 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
Jerusalem: Arab arrested for spraying pepper spray on bus passenger
Police arrested an Arab man in Jerusalem Wednesday afternoon, on suspicion he sprayed a bus passenger with pepper spray during an altercation earlier Wednesday.
The incident occurred in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of the capital, when the suspect and another passenger on a bus got into an argument. The suspect then sprayed the other passenger in the face with pepper spray and fled the scene.
Last Briefs