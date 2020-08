13:19 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 3-year-old boy in moderate condition after nearly drowning A three-year-old boy is in moderate condition Wednesday after a near-drowning. The boy was pulled from a private pool in central Israel and treated on the scene before being evacuated to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center. ► ◄ Last Briefs