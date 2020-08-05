Knesset rejects bid to form committee to investigate Submarine Affair

The Knesset voted Wednesday to reject a bill establishing a special committee to probe the Submarine Affair.

Nineteen MKs backed the bill, which was drafted by the Yesh Atid-Telem faction, while 48 MKs voted against it.

Blue and White MKs absented themselves from the vote, as did Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, one of the targets of the proposed investigation.

The Likud and Yamina both voted against the bill.