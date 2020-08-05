|
Labor Ministry presents job retraining plan to fight unemployment
The Labor and Welfare Ministry, headed by Minister Itzik Shmuli (Labor) on Wednesday presented the National Plan for Occupational Training, with the goal of combating unemployment by retraining workers laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.
It is hoped with the plan that Israel will be able to save two million shekels in unemployment benefits with an investment of one billion shekels in job training.
