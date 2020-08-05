Tel Aviv city hall to be lit up with Lebanese flag Wednesday night

The Tel Aviv municipal building will be light up with the Lebanese flag Wednesday night, in honor of the victims of Tuesday's massive explosion in the port of Beirut.

More than 100 people were killed and at least 4,000 more injured in the explosion.

"Tonight we will light up city hall with the flag of Lebanon," said Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai. "Humanity comes before any conflict, and our hearts are with the Lebanese people after this terrible disaster struck them."