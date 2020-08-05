Moshe Yaalon: 'Submarine Affair' is Israel's worst corruption case ever

MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) took part Wednesday in a Knesset hearing on a proposal by Yesh Atid-Telem to form an investigatory committee on the "Submarine Affair", involving allegations of bribery to influence Defense Ministry naval purchases.

"Everyone who knows the details has called this the worst case of security establishment corruption in Israel's history," said Yaalon.