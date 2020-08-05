|
11:54
Reported
News BriefsAv 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
Philippines reports 3,462 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths Wednesday
The Health Ministry of the Philippines reported that 3,462 more cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed Wednesday.
In addition, nine more coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded. The total death toll now stands at 2,123.
A total of 115,980 cases have been reported in the Philippines since the pandemic started, the second largest number in East Asia, behind Indonesia's 116,871, Reuters reported.
