11:47
Reported
News BriefsAv 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
Iran offers to sent medical teams to Lebanon
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered Wednesday to send medical teams to Lebanon to help treat those injured in a massive explosion at the port of Beirut Tuesday.
More than 100 people were killed and over 4,000 people injured in the explosion.
“Iran announces its readiness to send medical aid to Lebanon and also offers treatment of the injured and other necessary medical assistance,” Rouhani said, according to state-controlled television.
