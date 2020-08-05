Minister: Not surprising Israel offered humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen (Blue and White) chided European Council on Foreign Relations co-chair Carl Bildt Wednesday, after Bildt expressed surprise that Israel has offered humanitarian aid to Lebanon following a massive explosion in the port of Beirut.

"The only encouraging thing in this catastrophe in Lebanon is that even Israel has been quick in offering humanitarian aid," Bildt tweeted.

The Israeli minister responded Wednesday tweeting: "Why are you surprised? Israel defends itself from its enemies, while helping the civilian population wherever it can. Let me refresh your memory: 2011 - Aid to Turkey 2013-2018 - Aid to Syria 2017 - offered help to Iran 2017 - offered help to Iraq We will continue to do both."