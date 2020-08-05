Arab media blasts Moshe Feiglin for comments on Beirut explosion

Arabic media outlets blasted former Knesset Member Moshe Feiglin over his comments Wednesday on the massive explosion in Beirut.

In response to the explosion, Feiglin quoted the Talmud which declared the 15th of Av a day of celebration. "There were no happier days for Israel than the 15th of Av and Yom Kippur."

The explosion occurred on the 15th of Av, which lasts from Tuesday night to Wednesday evening.