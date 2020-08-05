Knesset proposal: 50% cut in cost of medicinal marijuana

On Wednesday, the Knesset's Labor, Welfare, and Health Committee held a hearing on additional reforms to Israel's medicinal marijuana policy.

Among the changes being considered are a 50% cut in the price paid by users of medicinal marijuana, with funds to be allocated from the Finance Ministry to subsidize the drug for those purchasing it with a prescription.

In addition, the proposed reforms include dropping the need for a license to purchase medicinal marijuana, with a prescription being sufficient.