Coaliton Chairman: Likud won't back Yamina's 'Override Clause' bill

Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) said Wednesday morning that the Likud will not vote in favor of Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked's 'Override Clause' bill, which would enable the Knesset to overrule Supreme Court rulings.

Zohar said the Likud's Knesset delegation would not be present during the vote.

"I'm sad to say that my position wasn't accepted," said Zohar. "The Likud will not vote in favor of the Override Clause, but will instead be absent from the vote. It is clear after the matter was looked into that voting in favor of the bill (which is heavily debated even on the Right), would definitely lead to new elections. Out of a desire to ensure coalition stability and to prevent new elections, it was decided to not be present."