Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
Daily coronavirus death toll in Australia hits record high
Fifteen coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Australia Wednesday, the most the country has recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.
All of the 15 deaths were reported in the state of Victoria, which is preparing to shut down much of its local economy in a bid to slow the virus' spread. Victoria's state capital Melbourne already has a lockdown in place, reimposed four weeks ago.
On Sunday, Victoria imposed night curfews and new limits on freedom of movement in the Melbourne metropolitan area.
