Daily coronavirus death toll in Australia hits record high

Fifteen coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Australia Wednesday, the most the country has recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

All of the 15 deaths were reported in the state of Victoria, which is preparing to shut down much of its local economy in a bid to slow the virus' spread. Victoria's state capital Melbourne already has a lockdown in place, reimposed four weeks ago.

On Sunday, Victoria imposed night curfews and new limits on freedom of movement in the Melbourne metropolitan area.