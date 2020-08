09:45 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Rafi Peretz wants to resume cooperation with Bennett and Shaked Read more 'We need to put things behind us, hold primaries,' Jewish Home's Rabbi Rafi Peretz says. 'I'm sure they'll understand.' ► ◄ Last Briefs