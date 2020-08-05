|
Nursing home resident assaulted, Beer Sheva resident arrested
Police have arrested a 39-year-old Beer Sheva resident, on suspicion he attacked a nursing home resident.
An investigation was opened Tuesday night, after a complaint was filed claiming the suspect had attacked a nursing home patient in Beer Sheva, leaving the victim injured and requiring medical attention.
The suspect is expected to be brought before a judge for an extension on his arrest Wednesday.
