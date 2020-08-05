Smotrich: We have no moral obligation to help an enemy state

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) said Wednesday that Israel is not obliged to offer assistance to Lebanon following the massive explosion in Beirut.

"Regarding the offer to help Lebanon, we need to keep two things in mind: if we benefit from it politically and we score points in the international scene and it helps our interests, then great, but morally, we have no obligation to offer help to a mortal enemy. 'Whoever has mercy on the cruel will eventually be cruel to the merciful,'" Smotrich added, citing the Talmudic dictum.