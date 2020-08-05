Haredi lawmaker: Our version of Override Law is better than Shaked's

Deputy Minister Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) said Wednesday in an interview with Kan that his party would not back MK Ayelet Shaked's (Yamina) 'Override Clause' bill, which would allow the Knesset to override some Supreme Court rulings, because UTJ has its own proposal to limit the Supreme Court's power to strike down Knesset laws.

"United Torah Judaism has been demanding an Override Clause since before the formation of this government, we don't need Shaked to pass it. We have better proposals than Shaked's, and we will bring them to a vote. On what basis is Shaked demanding our support for her version of the bill?"