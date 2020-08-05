Holon: 2 people injured in apartment fire

A fire broke out Wednesday morning in a four-story residential building on Abarbanel Street in Holon.

Fire fighters and emergency first responders were called to the scene.

A 40-year-old man suffering from burns and smoke inhalation was treated at the scene before being evacuated in moderate condition to Wolfson Medical Center.

In addition, a 16-year-old girl was evacuated to Wolfson after suffering from smoke inhalation. She is listed in light condition.