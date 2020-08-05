|
08:44
Reported
News BriefsAv 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
Holon: 2 people injured in apartment fire
A fire broke out Wednesday morning in a four-story residential building on Abarbanel Street in Holon.
Fire fighters and emergency first responders were called to the scene.
A 40-year-old man suffering from burns and smoke inhalation was treated at the scene before being evacuated in moderate condition to Wolfson Medical Center.
In addition, a 16-year-old girl was evacuated to Wolfson after suffering from smoke inhalation. She is listed in light condition.
Last Briefs