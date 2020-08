08:43 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Israeli doctor appeals to Lebanese President, Hezbollah leader Read more Following Beirut explosion, head of Galilee hospital begs Lebanese, Hezbollah, leaders: 'Put aside politics, we want to help those injured.' ► ◄ Last Briefs