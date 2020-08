06:30 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 'Al-Aqsa will return to Muslims' Read more Sheikh Raed Salah says that the renewal of prayer in Turkey's Hagia Sophia is a sign that Al-Aqsa will return to the Muslims. ► ◄ Last Briefs