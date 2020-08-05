Gantz mulling anti-Netanyahu legislation

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz's associates are examining whether they will be able to pass a law against Binyamin Netanyahu's candidacy for Prime Minister before the Knesset dissolves on August 24 if they do not reach agreements on the budget, Channel 13 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz, if a budget is not approved by August 24, the Knesset will be automatically dissolved, so the law to disqualify a candidate with indictments must pass by that date to prevent Netanyahu from running in the next election.