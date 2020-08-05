|
02:55
Reported
News BriefsAv 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
Committee to investigate Beirut blast
Lebanon’s Supreme Defense Council on Tuesday night recommended declaring Beirut a disaster-stricken city following a massive explosion, declaring a two-week state of emergency in the capital and handing over security responsibility to military authorities.
It also recommended that a committee be tasked with investigating the blast and present its findings within five days to mete out the maximum punishment for those responsible.
Last Briefs