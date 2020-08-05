|
01:55
Reported
News BriefsAv 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
78 killed, 4,000 injured in Beirut explosion
Lebanon’s health minister, Hamad Hasan, told the Reuters news agency on Tuesday night that the death toll from a massive explosion in the capital Beirut had reached 78, adding that nearly 4,000 people had been injured.
“There are many people missing until now. People are asking the emergency department about their loved ones and it is difficult to search at night because there is no electricity,” he added.
Last Briefs