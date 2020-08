00:22 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 73 killed, 3,700 injured in massive Beirut explosion Read more At least 73 people were killed and 3,700 people were injured in the massive explosion which shook Beirut on Tuesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs