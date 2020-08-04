Sheba Hospital offers medical assistance to victims of Lebanon blast

The Sheba Medical Center said on Tuesday evening that the Center for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Medicine at the hospital contacted the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health and offered medical assistance as needed to the victims of the explosion in Lebanon. The center has extensive experience in leading humanitarian missions around the world and dealing with areas hit by disasters.

Prof. Yitzhak Kreis, director of the medical center, said, "It is our duty to help everyone who needs it, and certainly our neighbors. We are prepared and ready for any task that is assigned to us."