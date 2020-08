23:05 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Hezbollah leader reschedules speech planned for Wednesday Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has announced that the speech he was scheduled to give on Wednesday will be rescheduled due to the Beirut explosion. ► ◄ Last Briefs