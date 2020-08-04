Labor MK: 'My heart cries at the difficult scenes from Beirut'

Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli (Labor) responded Tuesday night to the Lebanon explosion, offering as much aid from Israel as necessary.

"My heart is crying at the difficult scenes from Beirut," he said. "Our heart is with the Lebanese nation in its difficult hour, and we will aid it as much as necessary. In the face of difficult tragedies such as these, even the tensest border will not allow us to forget for even a second that we are all human beings."