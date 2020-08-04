|
News BriefsAv 14, 5780 , 04/08/20
Lebanese PM: Those responsible for blast will pay the price
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday evening said that those responsible for the Beirut explosion will "pay the price," Sky News reported.
"I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability," he warned. "Those responsible will pay the price."
"Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations."
