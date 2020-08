22:40 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Rivlin: 'We share the pain of the Lebanese people' Israeli President Reuven Rivlin offered Lebanon aid in the wake of the disastrous explosion in Beirut. "We share the pain of the Lebanese people and sincerely reach out to offer our aid at this difficult time," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs