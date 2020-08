22:26 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Opposition leader sends condolences to Lebanese MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem), who heads the Knesset's opposition, tweeted his condolences for Lebanon's disaster on Tuesday evening. In a tweet including both English and Arabic, Lapid wrote, "I send my deepest condolences to the residents of Beirut during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery to all who were injured." ► ◄ Last Briefs