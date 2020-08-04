Poll: Likud - 31, Yesh Atid - 18

A new poll conducted by Direct Polls showed LIkud as receiving 35 Knesset seats, with Yesh Atid a trailing second at 18, Israel Hayom reported.

The Joint Arab List would come in third, with 16 Knesset seats, followed by Yamina with 12 seats. Sephardic-haredi Shas would receive 10 seats, while Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ would receive seven.

The poll also showed that center-left Blue and White party would receive nine Knesset seats, and Yisrael Beytenu would receive eight. Left-wing Meretz would be the smallest party in the Knesset, with just five seats.

Divided into blocs, the right-religious bloc would receive 64 Knesset seats, while the center-left would receive 48, and Yisrael Beytenu the remaining eight.