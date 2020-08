21:39 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Zarif: 'Stay strong, Lebanon' Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed his support for Lebanon following Tuesday's explision. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon," he tweeted. "As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary. Stay strong, Lebanon." ► ◄ Last Briefs