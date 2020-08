21:30 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Liberman: Yeshiva budget is caving to haredim, election fraud Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman responded on Twitter to reports that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu plans to transfer 400 million shekel ($117,060,720) to yeshivas. "The additional 400 million shekel for the haredi parties at this time is not a budget for yeshivas, but a surrender to [Interior Minister Aryeh] Deri (Shas) and [Housing Minister Yakov] Litzman (UTJ), and election fraud," Liberman tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs