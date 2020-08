20:31 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Israeli living abroad published incitement against PM Netanyahu "Dana Ron," a fake Facebook profile spreading incitement against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, is managed by a woman abroad who has not lived in Israel for a long time, police reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs