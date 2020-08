20:28 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Report: Gantz's circle weighing legislation to oust Netanyahu Those close to Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) are examining whether it is possible to pass a law to disqualify Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, prior to dissolving the Knesset itself, News 13 reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs