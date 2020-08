20:20 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Min. Hanegbi: At the end of the day, we'll need to take control of Gaza Settlement Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) said: "One day, there will be so many rockets and missiles launched in our direction, that the Israeli public will not accept such a status quo." ► ◄ Last Briefs